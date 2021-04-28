Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few mid to high level clouds will be moving through this evening into tonight. Temperatures will stay about 10 degrees above normal tonight and only drop to the mid and low 60s by early Thursday morning. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

Staying warm the next few days. (WRDW)

Thursday is trending as the warmest day of the week with high temperatures getting close to 90 in the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies expected Thursday as our next front approaches from the west. Winds will be out of the southwest between 10-15 mph.

Rain chances look lower on Friday as a cold front moves through the region. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out Friday, but most of the area is looking dry. Temperatures look to stay in the mid 80s for highs. Winds will be a little breezy out of the northwest between 10-15 mph.

The good news is that most of the weekend is trending dry. We are expecting temperatures early Saturday to be down in the low 50s. We should be mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the upper 70s later in the day. Winds won’t be as breezy and be variable during the day less than 10 mph.

Sunday morning lows will be back down in the low 50s. Highs later in the afternoon will be warmer in the mid 80s. Winds will turn out of the south between 5-10.

Rain chances look higher by early next week. Keep it here for updates.

