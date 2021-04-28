City of North Augusta Election Day Results

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Voters today casted their ballots and determined Briton S. Williams the next mayor of North Augusta and Pat C. Carpenter, Jenafer McCauley, and David McGhee to fill the three City Council seats. These are the unofficial results until certified by the Election Board excluding write-in votes.

The race for mayor was between Republican Briton S. Williams and Democrat Richard Adams. Briton S. Williams won the vote by 2.2k to 860.

The race for the three City Council seats was between Republican Pat C. Carpenter, Republican Jenafer McCauley, Republican David McGhee, and Democrat Trina Mackle. According to the 2021 City of North Augusta Mayor and Council Election Summary the city council race totals are:

Pat C. Carpenter - 2.2k votes

Jenafer McCauley - 2.3k votes

David McGhee -2.1k votes

Trina Mackle - 993 votes

On Thursday at 11 a.m. at the North Augusta Municipal Center, the Municipal Election Commission will hold a hearing to determine the validity of any ballots challenged in this election.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.