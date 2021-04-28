Advertisement

Mother and child treated for burns after house fire in Aiken County

Aiken firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire early Wednesday morning.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire early Wednesday morning.

Responders on scene say the call came in around 2:30 a.m. and were sent to a home at 1125 Washington Drive, off of Williston Road. Two adults and a 4-year-old child were inside the home. The mother and child were taken to the burn center at Doctors Hospital to be treated. We are told the child suffered 3rd-degree burns.

We do not know if the third person suffered any injuries at this time.

We will provide updates on this story.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

