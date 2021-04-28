S.C. State House roundup: Bill to let college athletes make money heads to governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill allowing college athletes in South Carolina to make money or other benefits from their names and images is on its way to the governor’s desk.

The House passed the bill 103-15 on Wednesday.

Supporters say it is critical to get it out as quickly as possible because Florida’s law allowing athletes to cash in goes into effect this summer and surrounding states with teams that compete with Clemson and South Carolina are also close to passing similar proposals.

The bill allows athletes to be paid from outside organizations for autograph sessions, guest appearances, sponsorships or other events that use their name, image or likeness.

Lawmakers again reject transgender athlete ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A committee in the South Carolina House has again rejected a proposal that would have prevented transgender students from playing on girls’ sports teams in middle and high school.

The House Judiciary Committee voted 13-11 against the bill on Tuesday. The same committee tabled a similar proposal March 16, leading supporters to change some introductory language but leave the essence of the bill untouched.

South Carolina was one of more than 20 states considering restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors this year.

Opponents say South Carolina would have lost business and sports events and hurt some of its most vulnerable teens by passing the bill.

