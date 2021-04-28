Advertisement

S.C. State House roundup: Bill to let college athletes make money heads to governor

Clemson's Tee Higgins (5) celebrates his touchdown catch during the second half of the NCAA...
Clemson's Tee Higgins (5) celebrates his touchdown catch during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill allowing college athletes in South Carolina to make money or other benefits from their names and images is on its way to the governor’s desk.

The House passed the bill 103-15 on Wednesday.

MORE | Atlanta Braves and Mercedes-Benz Stadium to allow full capacity starting next month

Supporters say it is critical to get it out as quickly as possible because Florida’s law allowing athletes to cash in goes into effect this summer and surrounding states with teams that compete with Clemson and South Carolina are also close to passing similar proposals.

The bill allows athletes to be paid from outside organizations for autograph sessions, guest appearances, sponsorships or other events that use their name, image or likeness.

Lawmakers again reject transgender athlete ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A committee in the South Carolina House has again rejected a proposal that would have prevented transgender students from playing on girls’ sports teams in middle and high school.

The House Judiciary Committee voted 13-11 against the bill on Tuesday. The same committee tabled a similar proposal March 16, leading supporters to change some introductory language but leave the essence of the bill untouched.

South Carolina was one of more than 20 states considering restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors this year.

Opponents say South Carolina would have lost business and sports events and hurt some of its most vulnerable teens by passing the bill.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk Jr.
Boat victims’ families devastated as search goes on
Craig Kenneth Morgan
Man wanted for questioning in homicide of Augusta woman
This was the scene outside the Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road after a shooting there on...
Shooting victim found outside store on Wrightsboro Road
Night three of the search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake
(WRDW-TV)
Coroner says why man died in Aiken County deputies’ custody

Latest News

vaccine
AU pop-up vaccine clinic brings vaccine to south Augusta
Francis "Butch" Ghent
S.C. fire chief placed on leave over ‘racially insensitive’ Facebook post
USC Aiken head coach Kenny Thomas looks on from the dugout during his last home game at Roberto...
Kenny Thomas final home game
Nameless no more? S.C. court wades into lottery winner privacy