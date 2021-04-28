Advertisement

Biden coming to Georgia to visit former first couple

FILE- In this Sept. 30, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are...
FILE- In this Sept. 30, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are seen ahead of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, in Atlanta. Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. It marks the first time the couple, 96 and 93, will have missed the ceremonies since Carter was sworn-in as the 39th president in 1977.(Source: AP Photo/John Amis, File)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - After President Joe Biden delivers his first joint address to Congress tonight, he’ll be heading to Georgia on Thursday.

The White House says Biden will be visiting former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter in Plains.

The Democratic National Committee says it also plans to hold a drive-in car rally in Atlanta to celebrate Biden’s 100th day in office.

It will be Biden’s first visit to Georgia since he came here after the Atlanta-area spa shootings in March.

