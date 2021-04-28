Biden coming to Georgia to visit former first couple

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - After President Joe Biden delivers his first joint address to Congress tonight, he’ll be heading to Georgia on Thursday.

The White House says Biden will be visiting former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter in Plains.

The Democratic National Committee says it also plans to hold a drive-in car rally in Atlanta to celebrate Biden’s 100th day in office.

It will be Biden’s first visit to Georgia since he came here after the Atlanta-area spa shootings in March.

