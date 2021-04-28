Augusta airport replacing baggage claims system

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport has launched a project to replace the baggage claims system.

The $2.4 million project was scheduled to begin this week and conclude in September or October.

It will include replacing and upgrading the existing baggage claim carousel system, replacing outbound baggage conveyors, adding a new oversize bag slide, constructing two baggage service offices and cosmetic upgrades including terrazzo flooring, fresh paint schemes and access improvements.

The project is being funded by a combination of federal grants and user fees.

Effective immediately, airport patrons will see barriers and construction in these areas.

The project “epitomizes our commitment” to enhance the passenger experience, said Herbert L. Judon Jr., airport executive director.

For more information on airport improvements, visit www.FlyAGS.com/advancinggrowingstronger.

