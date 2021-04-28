Advertisement

Augusta airport replacing baggage claims system

Here's a rendering of what the baggage claim area will look like at the Augusta Regional Airport.
Here's a rendering of what the baggage claim area will look like at the Augusta Regional Airport.(WRDW)
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport has launched a project to replace the baggage claims system.

The $2.4 million project was scheduled to begin this week and conclude in September or October.

It will include replacing and upgrading the existing baggage claim carousel system, replacing outbound baggage conveyors, adding a new oversize bag slide, constructing two baggage service offices and cosmetic upgrades including terrazzo flooring, fresh paint schemes and access improvements.

The project is being funded by a combination of federal grants and user fees.

Effective immediately, airport patrons will see barriers and construction in these areas.

The project “epitomizes our commitment” to enhance the passenger experience, said Herbert L. Judon Jr., airport executive director.

For more information on airport improvements, visit www.FlyAGS.com/advancinggrowingstronger.

