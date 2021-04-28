Advertisement

Atlanta Braves and Mercedes-Benz Stadium to allow full capacity starting next month

Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats face the field during the sixth inning...
Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats face the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays in Atlanta, in this Thursday, July 30, 2020, file photo. Georgia’s new voting law _ which critics claim severely limits access to the ballot box, especially for people of color _ has prompted calls from as high as the White House to consider moving the midsummer classic out of Atlanta. The game is set for July 13 at Truist Park, the Braves’ 41,000-seat stadium in suburban Cobb County.(AP Photo/John Amis, File)
By Associated Press and Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - Atlanta’s two biggest outdoor pro sports stadiums will both allow 100% capacity at events beginning next month.

The Braves said they will return to normal capacity at 41,084-seat Truist Park beginning May 7, when they face the Philadelphia Phillies to begin their third homestand of the season.

The team allowed 33% capacity for their first homestand and ramped up to 50% for their current homestand.

“We have had great success welcoming our fans back safely to Truist Park,” Derek Schiller, President and CEO of the Atlanta Braves, said in a news release. “Our outdoor environment, the demand from our season ticket holders and fans to watch us play in person plus safety measures which are in place make it feel that now is the right time to get back to full capacity at Truist Park.”

MORE | Biden coming to Georgia to visit former first couple

In a release issued at the same time as the Braves’ announcement, officials said Mercedes-Benz Stadium will return to 100% capacity beginning May 15 when Atlanta United hosts a Major League Soccer match against CF Montreal. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a retractable-roof venue that can hold more than 70,000 fans.

General view of the interior of the Mercedes Benz Stadium from an elevated position at kickoff...
General view of the interior of the Mercedes Benz Stadium from an elevated position at kickoff during the NCAA college football game Sept. 2, 2017 in Atlanta. (Ric Tapia via AP)(Ric Tapia | ASSOCIATED PRESS)

“We are excited to bring our fans back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” Steve Cannon, CEO, AMB Sports and Entertainment, said in a news release. “Given the increased opportunity for Georgians to be vaccinated, the abundant health protocols we have in place at the stadium and the interest from our season ticket members, we felt that now is the right time to re-open the stadium in full capacity allowing all our season ticket members a chance to enjoy watching their teams in person. We will continue to follow the necessary precautions to give fans a safe and clean environment.”

United allowed up to 50% capacity at its first two home games.

MORE | Search for missing boaters at Clarks Hill: What we know now on 4th day

Also, the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons intend to be at 100% capacity for games in the fall, following a statement from Commissioner Roger Goodell that he expects to have full venues for the upcoming season.

Face coverings will continue to be required at both stadiums.

