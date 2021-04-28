2 sought for questioning after shooting at store on Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men are being sought for questioning in connection with a shooting at an Augusta convenience store, authorities said Wednesday.

A man was found injured after a shooting that was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday aat Smart Grocery, 3221 Wrightsboro Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found a victim in the parking lot who had been shot at least two times.

One man could be seen in handcuffs being placed in the back of a patrol car.

From left: Herman Brown and an unknown subject wanted for questioning in connection with an Augusta shooting. (WRDW)

Then on Wednesday morning, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said two men are being sought for questioning in connection with the aggravated assault case:

Herman Lapatrick Brown, described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 168 pounds. He’s known to frequent the area of Fox Den Apartments, authorities said.

An unknown man whose photo was released by authorities.

Anyone with information about them is urged to contact Investigator Ashley Syria at 706-821-1070 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1022.

Dangerous days in the CSRA

The fatal beating occurred during a violent stretch of days for the CSRA that included a fatal beating, a deadly shooting, a pair of drive-by shootings and a double homicide.

Just hours before the shooting, Angela Moore, 55, died after being found beaten over the weekend at her home on Curry Street in Augusta . Authorities are looking for a man for questioning in connection with her case.

The double homicide happened at 1383 Paul Lord Road in Wrightsville , where authorities on Friday discovered the bodies of Destiny Hope Kight, 18, of Wrightsville and Charles Jaylon Garrett, 18, of East Dublin. They died from apparent gunshot wounds. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to help with the case.

Then early Saturday, 18-year-old Joseph Copeland was fatally shot in Aiken while sitting in a vehicle with another teen near an apartment complex on Barnwell Avenue at Kershaw Street. Copeland was take to Aiken County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Later in the weekend, separate drive-by shootings left three people with injuries.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting at 126 Free Indeed Blvd. just outside North Augusta. The 64-year-old victim was found bleeding from her left arm, according to deputies.

Then on Sunday night near Beech Island, two people were injured in another drive-by shooting . The 46-year-old female and 36-year-old male suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening. But the location — 1630 Storm Branch Road near Blackstone Camp Road — had been the site of an earlier drive-by shooting on Wednesday. That earlier shooting didn’t injure anyone, according to deputies

