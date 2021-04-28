Advertisement

2 injured, 6 left without a home after ‘fast-moving’ fire in Columbia

A house fire has left two people hurt and six people homeless, officials said Tuesday.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A house fire has left two people hurt and six people homeless, officials said Tuesday.

The fire happened around 4 p.m. at a home on Corbett Street. That’s off Bluff Road in the southern part of Richland County.

Firefighters said the flames moved quickly through the home, “significantly” damaging the house and property.

Officials said two people were hurt as they escaped but are expected to be OK. A total of six people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A relative of the victims of the house fire shared a GoFundMe set up for the family. Click or tap here to donate.

