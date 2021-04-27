Advertisement

Woman beaten to death in Augusta, coroner says

By Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are investigating the homicide of a woman who was beaten to death.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office said Angela Moore, 55, found beaten Saturday at her residence at 26 Curry St.

She was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by emergency medical service providers, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

She was pronounced dead at 10:55 a.m. today.

Her body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.

Curry Street is a few blocks southeast of Lake Olmstead.

The fatal beating occurred during a violent stretch of days for the CSRA that included a fatal shooting, a pair of drive-by shootings and a double homicide.

The double homicide happened at 1383 Paul Lord Road in Wrightsville, where authorities on Friday discovered the bodies of Destiny Hope Kight, 18, of Wrightsville and Charles Jaylon Garrett, 18, of East Dublin. They died from apparent gunshot wounds. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to help with the case.

Then early Saturday, 18-year-old Joseph Copeland was fatally shot in Aiken while sitting in a vehicle with another teen near an apartment complex on Barnwell Avenue at Kershaw Street. Copeland was take to Aiken County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Later in the weekend, separate drive-by shootings left three people with injuries.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting at 126 Free Indeed Blvd. just outside North Augusta. The 64-year-old victim was found bleeding from her left arm, according to deputies.

Then on Sunday night near Beech Island, two people were injured in another drive-by shooting. The 46-year-old female and 36-year-old male suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening. But the location — 1630 Storm Branch Road near Blackstone Camp Road — had been the site of an earlier drive-by shooting on Wednesday. That earlier shooting didn’t injure anyone, according to deputies.

