BUFORD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian P. Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp will join state and local leaders to sign SB 33, SB 34, and HB 287. These bills continue the work of the GRACE Commission and the Kemp administration to combat human trafficking in Georgia. Watch live coverage above.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.