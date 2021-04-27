Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Family to reveal autopsy of man slain by N.C. deputies

By Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - The family of Andrew Brown Jr. described the moment he was shot and killed by police in North Carolina as an execution.

Meanwhile, Brown’s family and their attorneys say they will share the results of an independent autopsy this morning.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. outside the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.

The state medical examiner is also performing an autopsy on the man’s body, but results typically take three or four months before they are finalized and made public.

Brown was shot last Wednesday morning as deputies were trying to serve a search warrant at a home on Perry Street. Sheriff Tommy Wooten said seven deputies have been placed on administrative leave while three have since resigned.

The family says they were only shown a 20-second clip of body camera footage from the day Browm was shot. Investigators have said multiple cameras were worn.

Their attorney says it shows deputies shooting at Brown as he tried to drive away.

Investigators say the officers were serving the 42-year-old a warrant on felony drug charges.

Authorities released part of the body camera footage after days of protests.

Now the family is asking for the full video to be released to the public.

“If we don’t have transparency, we can never get to accountability,” attorney Ben Crump said. “And if we never get to accountability, we can never get to healing and trust. And so if we want to heal this community, if we want to heal this family, then sheriff Wooten, then you need to be transparent.”

The sheriff says the full video will only be released if it does not affect the state’s investigation.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Kirk Jr.
Crews seek missing boaters, answers at Clarks Hill Lake
Columbia County Divers and Georgia DNR searched Clarks Hill Lake Sunday evening for two missing...
Divers search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake
Joseph Copeland
With 1 dead and 3 injured in shootings, violence shakes Aiken County
Gov. Brian Kemp signs a bill calling for Georgia to observe year-round daylight saving time.
Georgia joins other states calling for year-round daylight saving time
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says crews searched for two missing boaters near the...
The search continues for missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake

Latest News

Gov. Kemp, Georgia officials address situation at U.S. Capitol
WATCH LIVE: Kemp signs bill to fight human trafficking
Bed
Insomnia soars for health workers during pandemic, AU experts find
COVID-19 vaccine
CSRA COVID-19 roundup: Mask-wearing changes ahead as local vaccine providers reach out to public
A mass vaccination site has opened in Sandersville
Washington County mass vaccination site will shift to J&J shots before closing in May