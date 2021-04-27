WATCH LIVE: Family to reveal autopsy of man slain by N.C. deputies

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - The family of Andrew Brown Jr. described the moment he was shot and killed by police in North Carolina as an execution.

Meanwhile, Brown’s family and their attorneys say they will share the results of an independent autopsy this morning.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. outside the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.

The state medical examiner is also performing an autopsy on the man’s body, but results typically take three or four months before they are finalized and made public.

Brown was shot last Wednesday morning as deputies were trying to serve a search warrant at a home on Perry Street. Sheriff Tommy Wooten said seven deputies have been placed on administrative leave while three have since resigned.

The family says they were only shown a 20-second clip of body camera footage from the day Browm was shot. Investigators have said multiple cameras were worn.

Their attorney says it shows deputies shooting at Brown as he tried to drive away.

Investigators say the officers were serving the 42-year-old a warrant on felony drug charges.

Authorities released part of the body camera footage after days of protests.

Now the family is asking for the full video to be released to the public.

“If we don’t have transparency, we can never get to accountability,” attorney Ben Crump said. “And if we never get to accountability, we can never get to healing and trust. And so if we want to heal this community, if we want to heal this family, then sheriff Wooten, then you need to be transparent.”

The sheriff says the full video will only be released if it does not affect the state’s investigation.

