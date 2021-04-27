Washington County mass vaccination site will shift to J&J shots before closing in May

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. - The state-operated COVID-19 mass vaccination site in Washington County will close in May, along with seven other state-operated sites.

An official with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency confirmed that the 13-week contract at the remaining sites, including the one at Word of Life Church in Sandersville, will expire on May 21. There are no plans to extend that contract.

The other sites sites are:

Delta Air Museum - Hapeville

Habersham County Fairgrounds - Clarkesville

Macon Farmers Market - Macon

Columbus-Muscogee Site - Columbus

Chatham County Site - Savannah

Bartow County Site - Emerson

Ware County Site - Waycross

A site in Albany closed in March.

In preparation for the closure, the sites will shift to providing the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state-operated sites will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Pfizer first doses through Friday. First doses of Pfizer won’t be offered after Friday, and second doses will only be offered through May 21.

“As supply and availability of the COVID-19 vaccines has dramatically increased across the state, far more Georgians are now able to easily access the vaccine at their local pharmacy, grocery store, or doctor’s office,” said Georgia Emergency Management Director Chris Stallings.

To schedule a vaccine appointment at a local public health department, please visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

To schedule a vaccine appointment or find a state-operated mass vaccination site available for walk-up vaccinations, please visit myvaccinegeorgia.gov.

After a thorough safety review, federal health officials determined that the recommended pause regarding the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be lifted. Federal agencies advised that a warning should be added to the vaccine about the potential for very rare, but severe blood clots associated with the vaccine.

At the time the vaccine administration was paused, more than 124,000 doses of J&J vaccine had been administered in Georgia. Approximately 211,000 doses are currently in inventory statewide.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued a similar statement, saying “any provider with Janssen inventory, which they have been properly storing since the federal pause, is now able to administer the single-shot vaccine to the public.”

Slightly more than 89,000 people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in South Carolina, according to state health officials. The state has nearly 44,000 doses in its inventory.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WTOC