Trevor Lawrence adding cryptocurrency to his playbook

(AP) - Trevor Lawrence, the likely No. 1 overall NFL draft pick, has signed an endorsement deal with cryptocurrency investment app Blockfolio. The star quarterback at Clemson, Lawrence is widely expected be selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the draft, which starts on Thursday night in Cleveland.

His signing bonus will come in cryptocurrency, which will be deposited into his Blockfolio account in a variety of crypto coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana.

Digital currencies have increased in value over the past 18 months as a greater number of companies and individuals have accepted them as a form of payment.

