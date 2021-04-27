Advertisement

Trevor Lawrence adding cryptocurrency to his playbook

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs the ball during the first half of the Atlantic...
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs the ball during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)(AP Photo/Brian Blanco (Custom credit) | AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(AP) - Trevor Lawrence, the likely No. 1 overall NFL draft pick, has signed an endorsement deal with cryptocurrency investment app Blockfolio. The star quarterback at Clemson, Lawrence is widely expected be selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the draft, which starts on Thursday night in Cleveland.

His signing bonus will come in cryptocurrency, which will be deposited into his Blockfolio account in a variety of crypto coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana.

Digital currencies have increased in value over the past 18 months as a greater number of companies and individuals have accepted them as a form of payment.

