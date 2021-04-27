Advertisement

South Carolina Senate stalls bill allowing open carry of guns

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The chances of South Carolina joining most other states allowing licensed people to openly carry pistols and not hide them under a jacket has dimmed.

A small group of senators met Tuesday to discussed a House-passed open carry bill but didn’t find time to vote on it.

The chairman of the subcommittee promised to meet again as soon as possible, but there are only eight days left in the General Assembly’s regular session.

The House passed the bill 82-33 last month. It would allow anyone who passes the background check and roughly eight-house course to get a South Carolina concealed weapons permit to carry their pistol in the open.

