Advertisement

Some South Georgia farmers face harvest loss following weekend storms

(WDBJ)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Park, Ga. (WALB) - Farmers across South Georgia are working to clean up the damage left behind in the wake of this weekend’s storms.

Many growers are dealing with the loss of their crops.

Farmers in the area on Monday were busy dealing with the devastating loss of their harvest.

“Here we are with another season of ups and downs and it’s certainly a down Monday for some of our producers,” said Gary Black, the commissioner for the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

Crews from the Georgia Department of Agriculture worked to assess the situation and damage from the weekend’s storms.

Images from the crop fields in Lake Park, belonging to Tycor Farms show some of the damge. Owner and operator Brian Corbett described the situation as awful.

Crops impacted include cabbage, bell peppers, eggplant and squash.

Corbett said it was their picking time, and now it’ll be pushed back for a few weeks.

Lowndes County and Echols Emergency Management directors said they experienced mostly hail in the area.

“First call is going to be their insurance agents, very likely. Working their extension service and we have our commodities specialist working with them, gathering data,” said Black.

Black said the business day after a storm is a very busy one for farmers. They have to analyze the impact, save what’s salvageable and sometimes even replant the crops.

Black said they don’t have any reports of livestock or poultry affected, just crops and field damage.

“This is a bad situation, this kind of event, although, almost every year we see them, particularly from the heavy rain standpoints,” said Black.

It’s a challenge farmers encounter every year.

Black said some crops actually benefit from the rain, however, when it’s excessive, that’s when it interrupts the growing cycle.

“Overall, those that have been impacted severely, we just kind of hope and pray the Lord provides a way for us to get through this season 2021 and be a good Georgia growth food and vegetable season for most of our producers,” said Black.

Black said it is too soon to know how much of an economic impact this storm caused, especially since we are just at the beginning of the season.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Kirk Jr.
Crews seek missing boaters, answers at Clarks Hill Lake
Columbia County Divers and Georgia DNR searched Clarks Hill Lake Sunday evening for two missing...
Divers search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake
Joseph Copeland
With 1 dead and 3 injured in shootings, violence shakes Aiken County
Gov. Brian Kemp signs a bill calling for Georgia to observe year-round daylight saving time.
Georgia joins other states calling for year-round daylight saving time
Two people injured in drive-by shooting on Storm Branch Road

Latest News

It’s night two in the search for two missing boaters on Clarks Hill Lake. Crews have been...
The search for missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake continues
One teen is dead and multiple people hurt after three separate shootings in Aiken County....
Aiken County Council members address multiple weekend shootings
Kentucky nurse shares vaccine experience, encourages others to get COVID shot
Database tracking side effects to COVID-19 vaccine
AU pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens this week