Single hole-in-one shot wins Augusta golfer a $65,000 Mercedes

By Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single golf shot won a local golfer the keys to a new Mercedez at the Support 1 Golf Tournament.

The tournament was held at the River Golf Club yesterday. For 10 years now, the tournament has been raising money to support first responders.

But for the first time, a golfer there hit a hole in one and won big. Steve Foss won a brand new car worth $65,000.

We got to hear from that lucky winner yesterday.

“It feels pretty good. I know my wife will enjoy it. My partner from my financial group was fortunate enough to invite me,” he said. “I think it’s going to be an expensive night (laughs).”

Foss says this is the 6th hole-in-one he’s ever made, but it’s the first one to win him a car.

The tournament also donated to the mission of Zechariah Cartledge, the 12-year-old founder of Running 4 Heroes Inc. The non-profit raises awareness, support, and money for injured and line of duty deaths of First Responders. Cartledge was a special guest at the tournament.

