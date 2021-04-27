Questions raised about political pressure in search for new Georgia chancellor

ATLANTA - Have politics come into play when it comes to selecting a new chancellor for the higher education system that includes Augusta University and East Georgia State College?

That’s something the agency that accredits Georgia’s 26 public universities and colleges is asking.

The issue is whether there’s been undue pressure to appoint former Gov. Sonny Perdue as chancellor of the University System of Georgia.

Belle Wheelan is the president of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

She told The Associated Press on Tuesday that she recently sent a letter to the Board of Regents asking about news reports mentioning Perdue.

Regents announced last week that they were pausing the search, and it’s not clear when or under what circumstances the search will resume.

Critics say Perdue reduced student access to higher education when he was governor.

