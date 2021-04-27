Night three of the search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake

CLARKS HILL LAKE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Lincoln County we’re approaching night three in the search for two missing men at Clarks Hill Lake. Georgia DNR officially identifying the men today as 37-year-old Edward Kirk and 35-year-old Eynn Wilson.

There is a new video authorities say they are now investigating.

The agency’s initial report says one man fell in and the other jumped in to help. But tonight there’s a new video police say they’re taking into consideration. This is just one of the videos circulating online capturing the moments before the men enter the lake. We’ve decided to freeze it and not show any footage after they are in the water.

News 12′s Will Rioux spoke with several agencies today about these videos that surfaced yesterday. They say they’re investigating everyone that was on the boats but not labeling this as a criminal investigation.

We can now confirm that the second man that is missing is Eynn Wilson according to DNR and family members. They say they are absolutely devastated. These alleged videos of the incident that happened Sunday show what could be the final moments for best friends Wilson and Kirk.

“We are numb,” said Deadra Thompson, Eynn Wilson’s first cousin.

Eynn’s first cousin says the families and mothers won’t stop until they know what exactly happened on that boat.

“They will get answers and they will get justice for their children,” said Thompson.

Investigators say they are looking into these videos and are currently questioning everyone that was on the boats. The family says they just want answers after three agonizing days of waiting.

“She’s waiting for her boy to come home. Every second. She’s calling his name. And she’s waiting for him to walk through the door and he might never walk through the door,” said Thompson.

DNR and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office both say when they arrived on the scene Sunday the boaters gave both agencies conflicting reports about what happened. They were told that they had either fallen off the boat or jumped in according to the agencies. But the families say law enforcement started to look into the videos for foul play. DNR nor the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office can 100 percent confirm these videos are from Sunday.

Family members say the only thing they can do now is sit and wait and hopefully heal with time.

“It’s going to be a long journey for the Wilson family and the other family because we need closure. We never know when closure is going to be,” said Thompson.

DNR says they will continue their search as soon as possible tomorrow morning if they do not find either man today.

We’ll keep you updated with any new information we get. We’ll be following this investigation closely.

