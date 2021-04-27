Morning fire damages home in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire in Augusta this morning has left a home severely damaged and a tenant displaced.

Around 9 a.m., the Augusta Fire Department responded to reports of a home fire on Stovall Street.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., the fire department reported the fire was under control but crews continued to perform salvage work. The blaze left the home severely charred and damaged.

No injuries were reported from the fire but officials say one person has been displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined, the Augusta Fire Department reports.

