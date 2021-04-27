Advertisement

Morning fire damages home in Augusta

A fire reported earlier this morning left an Augusta home charred and damaged.
A fire reported earlier this morning left an Augusta home charred and damaged.(Augusta Fire & EMA)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire in Augusta this morning has left a home severely damaged and a tenant displaced.

Around 9 a.m., the Augusta Fire Department responded to reports of a home fire on Stovall Street.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., the fire department reported the fire was under control but crews continued to perform salvage work. The blaze left the home severely charred and damaged.

‘Holding to every bit of hope’: Boat victims’ families devastated as difficult search goes on

No injuries were reported from the fire but officials say one person has been displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined, the Augusta Fire Department reports.

News 12 will provide updates as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Kirk Jr.
Crews seek missing boaters, answers at Clarks Hill Lake
Columbia County Divers and Georgia DNR searched Clarks Hill Lake Sunday evening for two missing...
Divers search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake
Joseph Copeland
With 1 dead and 3 injured in shootings, violence shakes Aiken County
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says crews searched for two missing boaters near the...
The search continues for missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake
Gov. Brian Kemp signs a bill calling for Georgia to observe year-round daylight saving time.
Georgia joins other states calling for year-round daylight saving time

Latest News

As summer approaches, prepare for an invasion of noisy cicadas
As summer approaches, prepare for an invasion of noisy cicadas
Woman saves stranger’s life by donating her kidney
Ga. surgical tech saves stranger’s life by donating her kidney
Georgia surgical tech donates kidney to husband of coworker
Gov. Kemp, Georgia officials address situation at U.S. Capitol
Kemp signs bill to fight human trafficking across Georgia
(WRDW-TV)
Coroner says why man died in Aiken County deputies’ custody