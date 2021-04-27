Advertisement

Manfred: MLB expansion fee could be in $2.2 billion range

Major League Baseball logo
Major League Baseball logo(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Major League Baseball would consider expansion fees in the range of $2.2 billion for new franchises, though there are no current plans to add teams.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke during SporticoLive’s online discussion of its estimates to baseball franchise valuations. The company estimated the average MLB franchise value is $2.2 billion, led the New York Yankees at $6.75 billion.

Colorado and Miami paid $95 million each to join in 1993, ?and Arizona and Tampa Bay paid $130 million to join in 1998. Manfred has said repeatedly that MLB will not consider expansion until Oakland and Tampa get new ballparks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Kirk Jr.
Crews seek missing boaters, answers at Clarks Hill Lake
From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk Jr.
Boat victims’ families devastated as search goes on
Columbia County Divers and Georgia DNR searched Clarks Hill Lake Sunday evening for two missing...
Divers search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake
Joseph Copeland
With 1 dead and 3 injured in shootings, violence shakes Aiken County
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says crews searched for two missing boaters near the...
The search continues for missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake

Latest News

Essential Quality Saturday morning at Churchill Downs.
Essential Quality is 2-1 favorite for the Kentucky Derby
SRP Park is one of the main drivers of growth in North Augusta. (Source: WRDW)
GreenJackets to honor first responders at Tuesday home games
Cord McLerran Catch
In his first Braves baseball game, a Tennessee teen has a story to last a lifetime
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman follows through on a three-run home run in the fifth inning of...
Bounceback: Freeman hits 3-run homer, Braves beat Cubs 8-7