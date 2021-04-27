Advertisement

In his first Braves baseball game, a Tennessee teen has a story to last a lifetime

A Tennessee teenager caught a foul ball over Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Kole Calhoun.
By William Puckett
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tenessee teenager has a story to last a lifetime after becoming the talk of a Braves game.

On Friday, April 23, Cord McLerran and his mother attended his first Major League Baseball game ever. Sitting in seats along the right-field foul line, during the bottom of the fourth inning, McLerran became the talk of MLB.

”Unless I catch a home run ball. Unless I catch a home run ball, that’s the only way I can top this,” said McLerran Monday via Zoom from his Cookeville home.

Braves 3rd baseman Austin Riley hit a wide-sweeping foul ball that tracked right to where the McLerrans’ were sitting.

“Then for a split second I lost it, and it didn’t come to me, it must have hit the net, then I saw it and thought I better get my glove out,” said McLerran.

Giving chase from his right field position was Diamondbacks outfielder Kole Calhoun, who got there right as McLerran put ball to leather.

”You know most players would have been a little mad about that, you know stealing an out from them, but he was real nice about it,” said McLerran.

The 13-year-old would be interviewed by Bally Sports South during the regional broadcast of the game, telling the in-game color that Calhoun told him, “You got that one, let me get the next one.”

McLerran became the talk of the sports world following the game and made an appearance Saturday morning on SportsCenter.

”Basically my friends have told me, you’re on SportsCenter... no one ever gets on SportsCenter. And I say ‘well I guess I’m lucky then,’” said McLerran.

The Braves sent their thanks by giving the McLerran family free tickets to a future Braves game. McLerran said the Diamondbacks told him to expect a package of gear in the coming days.

”I think I might be a Kole Calhoun fan,” said McLerran.

McLerran didn’t break any rules as the ball was out of play, and he did not reach into the field of play to field the catch.

