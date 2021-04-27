Advertisement

Halfway done, Georgia shipwreck demolition has months to go

A towering crane pulls the engine room section away from the remains of the capsized cargo ship...
A towering crane pulls the engine room section away from the remains of the capsized cargo ship Golden Ray on Monday, April 26, 2021, offshore of St. Simons Island, Ga. The South Korean vessel capsized with roughly 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks in September 2019. The engine room section is the fourth giant chunk of the ship to be cut away and removed since demolition began in November 2020. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)(Russ Bynum | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The demolition of an overturned cargo ship off the coast of Georgia is halfway done, and officials say the job has several more months to go.

A towering crane lifted the engine room section of the vessel Monday and moved it away from the rest of the ship.

It’s the fourth of eight giant chunks the ship is being carved into for removal by barge.

The South Korean freighter capsized in September 2019 soon after leaving the Port of Brunswick with 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks.

It took more than five months to cut up the first half of the ship by tearing through its hull with a length of anchor chain.

