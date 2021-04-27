GreenJackets to honor first responders at Tuesday home games

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta GreenJackets, in partnership with Academy Sports + Oudoors, are launching First Responder Tuesdays during every Tuesday home game at SRP Park.

First responders can receive $2 off their game ticket at the SRP Park Box Office with a valid ID. Also new to Tuesdays is the First Responder of the Game. Fans can nominate a first responder from the CSRA to be recognized at a GreenJackets Tuesday home game.

The selected First Responder of the Game will receive:

Four reserved seats

Four food vouchers

A $100 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors

Recognition on the videoboard

To nominate a first responder, visit https://bit.ly/AUG-First-Responders.

For more information about other promotions, visit https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-daily-promotions.

Tickets now on sale

Tickets for the GreenJackets’ home games in May went on sale Monday. You can buy them online at greenjacketsbaseball.com or in person at the SRP Park box office.