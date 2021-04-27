Advertisement

Georgia’s mass vaccination sites will close in May

The mass vaccination site in Chatham County opened on St. Patrick's Day at the Gulfstream...
The mass vaccination site in Chatham County opened on St. Patrick's Day at the Gulfstream property.((Source: WTOC))
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The state-operated mass vaccination sites in Georgia will close in May.

An official with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency confirmed that the 13-week contract at the eight remaining sites will expire on May 21. There are no plans to extend that contract.

The eight sites are:

  • Delta Air Museum - Hapeville, Georgia
  • Habersham County Fairgrounds - Clarkesville, GA
  • Macon Farmers Market - Parkway, Macon, GA
  • Columbus-Muscogee Site - Columbus, Ga.
  • Washington County Site - Sandersville, Ga.
  • Chatham County Site - Savannah, Ga.
  • Bartow County Site - Emerson, Ga.
  • Ware County Site - Waycross, Ga.

The site in Albany, Ga. closed earlier in March.

In preparation for the closure, the sites will shift to providing the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to a news release from the Office of the Governor.

First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will not be administered at these eight state-operated sites after April 30. You will only be able to receive the second Pfizer dose or Johnson & Johnson in the month of May.

“As supply and availability of the COVID-19 vaccines has dramatically increased across the state, far more Georgians are now able to easily access the vaccine at their local pharmacy, grocery store, or doctor’s office,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. “With over 300,000 doses administered at the state sites over the last few months, our highly successful state-operated sites have experienced a notable decrease in demand over the last two weeks. This transition to the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine for the next month allows us to complete the full vaccination cycle for Georgians who received their first Pfizer vaccination at our sites, continue providing COVID-19 vaccination to Georgians who wish to use our sites, and deploy Pfizer first doses previously allocated to GEMA/HS to other local providers across Georgia.”

Please click here for more information on the state-operated mass vaccination sites.

COVID-19 vaccine: Where you can get a shot in 2-state region

