Essential Quality is 2-1 favorite for the Kentucky Derby

Essential Quality Saturday morning at Churchill Downs.
Essential Quality Saturday morning at Churchill Downs.(Kentucky Derby PR)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(AP) - Essential Quality is the 2-1 morning line favorite and will start from the No. 14 post for the 147th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The $3 million, 1-1/4 mile race for 3-year-colts is back on the first Saturday of May after being delayed to Labor Day weekend last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rock Your World is the 5-1 second choice from the No. 15 slot with Known Agenda third at 6-1 despite drawing the rail in the 20-horse field. Hot Rod Charlie drew 8-1 odds as the fourth choice from the No. 9 post.

