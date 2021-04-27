Advertisement

Election Day in North Augusta: What you need to know

It's Election Day in North Augusta.
It's Election Day in North Augusta.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Voters today will cast ballots to determine who will be the next mayor for North Augusta and fill three City Council seats.

Where and when to vote

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The following precincts will be open for in-person voting:

Here is where you can vote for North Augusta mayor and city council tomorrow.
Here is where you can vote for North Augusta mayor and city council tomorrow.(Source: City of North Augusta)

Who’s on the ballot?

MAYOR:

  • Briton S. Williams, Republican
  • Richard Adams, Democrat

CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE:

  • Pat C. Carpenter, Republican
  • Jenafer McCauley, Republican
  • David McGhee, Republican
  • Trina Mackle, Democrat

How did we get here?

Incumbent Mayor Bob Pettit is not running for re-election. Neither is current City Council member Fletcher Dickert.

Carpenter and McGhee are City Council incumbents.

Richard Fletcher is a write-in council candidate.

What’s next?

On Thursday at 11 a.m. at the North Augusta Municipal Center, the Municipal Election Commission will hold a hearing to determine the validity of any ballots challenged in this election.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Kirk Jr.
Crews seek missing boaters, answers at Clarks Hill Lake
Columbia County Divers and Georgia DNR searched Clarks Hill Lake Sunday evening for two missing...
Divers search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake
Joseph Copeland
With 1 dead and 3 injured in shootings, violence shakes Aiken County
Gov. Brian Kemp signs a bill calling for Georgia to observe year-round daylight saving time.
Georgia joins other states calling for year-round daylight saving time
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says crews searched for two missing boaters near the...
The search continues for missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake

Latest News

A mass vaccination site has opened in Sandersville
Washington County mass vaccination site will shift to J&J shots before closing in May
Edward Kirk Jr.
‘Holding to every bit of hope’: Boat victims’ families devastated as difficult search goes on
Single hole-in-one shot wins Augusta golfer a $65,000 Mercedez
Single hole-in-one shot wins Augusta golfer a $65,000 Mercedes
Single hole-in-one shot wins Augusta golfer a $65,000 Mercedez
Single hole-in-one shot wins Augusta golfer a $65,000 Mercedes