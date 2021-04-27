Election Day in North Augusta: What you need to know
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Voters today will cast ballots to determine who will be the next mayor for North Augusta and fill three City Council seats.
Where and when to vote
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The following precincts will be open for in-person voting:
Who’s on the ballot?
MAYOR:
- Briton S. Williams, Republican
- Richard Adams, Democrat
CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE:
- Pat C. Carpenter, Republican
- Jenafer McCauley, Republican
- David McGhee, Republican
- Trina Mackle, Democrat
How did we get here?
Incumbent Mayor Bob Pettit is not running for re-election. Neither is current City Council member Fletcher Dickert.
Carpenter and McGhee are City Council incumbents.
Richard Fletcher is a write-in council candidate.
What’s next?
On Thursday at 11 a.m. at the North Augusta Municipal Center, the Municipal Election Commission will hold a hearing to determine the validity of any ballots challenged in this election.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.