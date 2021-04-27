Election Day in North Augusta: What you need to know

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Voters today will cast ballots to determine who will be the next mayor for North Augusta and fill three City Council seats.

Where and when to vote

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The following precincts will be open for in-person voting:

Here is where you can vote for North Augusta mayor and city council tomorrow. (Source: City of North Augusta)

Who’s on the ballot?

MAYOR:

Briton S. Williams, Republican

Richard Adams, Democrat

CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE:

Pat C. Carpenter, Republican

Jenafer McCauley, Republican

David McGhee, Republican

Trina Mackle, Democrat

How did we get here?

Incumbent Mayor Bob Pettit is not running for re-election. Neither is current City Council member Fletcher Dickert.

Carpenter and McGhee are City Council incumbents.

Richard Fletcher is a write-in council candidate.

What’s next?

On Thursday at 11 a.m. at the North Augusta Municipal Center, the Municipal Election Commission will hold a hearing to determine the validity of any ballots challenged in this election.

