Dunn returns, but Hawks fall 100-86 to Pistons

(AP) - Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson scored 18 points apiece to lift the Detroit Pistons to a 100-86 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks shot just 39% from the field and 4 of 27 from 3-point range. It was their lowest-scoring game of the season. There was one bright note for Atlanta: Kris Dunn made his first appearance of the season following right ankle surgery.

Dunn, who signed with the Hawks in the offseason, went scoreless in 13 minutes.

