Advertisement

Dunn returns, but Hawks fall 100-86 to Pistons

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson scored 18 points apiece to lift the Detroit Pistons to a 100-86 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks shot just 39% from the field and 4 of 27 from 3-point range. It was their lowest-scoring game of the season. There was one bright note for Atlanta: Kris Dunn made his first appearance of the season following right ankle surgery.

Dunn, who signed with the Hawks in the offseason, went scoreless in 13 minutes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Divers and Georgia DNR searched Clarks Hill Lake Sunday evening for two missing...
Divers search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake
Edward Kirk Jr.
Crews seek missing boaters, answers at Clarks Hill Lake
Two teenagers were reportedly seated inside a vehicle when unknown subjects started shooting...
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating shooting death of Aiken teen
Two people injured in drive-by shooting on Storm Branch Road
evidence markers on the floor, high contrast image
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting outside North Augusta

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman follows through on a three-run home run in the fifth inning of...
Bounceback: Freeman hits 3-run homer, Braves beat Cubs 8-7
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs the ball during the first half of the Atlantic...
Trevor Lawrence adding cryptocurrency to his playbook
Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys’ Lee retires after 11 mostly injury-plagued seasons
SRP Park is one of the main drivers of growth in North Augusta. (Source: WRDW)
Tickets go on sale for GreenJackets’ home games