Cowboys’ Lee retires after 11 mostly injury-plagued seasons

(AP) - Sean Lee is retiring after the linebacker spent all of his 11 mostly injury-plagued seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. The 34-year-old says it is “my time to walk away.” Lee is eighth in team history with 995 tackles.

He led all NFL linebackers through his first six seasons with 12. That was despite missing all of 2014 after tearing a knee ligament in the offseason. A second-round pick out of Penn State in 2010, Lee is fourth among Dallas linebackers with 14 interceptions. His 22 tackles against the New York Giants in 2016 are a club record.

