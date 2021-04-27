Coroner says why man died in Aiken County deputies’ custody

Breaking

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables released this statement just before 12:30 p.m. today:

On March 20, 2021 the Aiken County Coroner’s Office initiated an investigation into the death of 31-yeaar-old, Mr. Exzabian Myers of Graniteville after he was admitted to Aiken Regional Medical Centers two days after being taken into custody by an Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Initial reports showed deputies responded to a call of a male, Mr. Myers who was in the road and attempting to get into cars. Upon law enforcement making contact with Mr. Myers, he stated he was high and to take him to jail. Mr. Myers was taken into custody but then began resisting officers. Additional deputies responded to the scene and after a brief struggle Mr. Myers was placed in the back seat of a patrol car to be transported to the Aiken County Detention Center. While enroute Mr. Myers began hitting his head on the patrol car petition and passenger side window. During this time of thrashing around in the back seat Mr. Myers ended up in a position with his head and upper torso down on the passenger side floor board while kicking at the driver side door window. A few minutes later Mr. Myers went into a medical crisis, the patrol car pulled over on Trolley Line Rd and after the arrival of a second deputy, deputies saw Mr. Myers was unresponsive and transported him to Aiken Regional Medical Centers for care.

Mr. Myers was autopsied on March 22nd with the initial cause of death listed as pending to await toxicology results and review of all information. April 18th pathology delivered the final autopsy report that outlined the cause of death as Positional asphyxia complicating excited delirium syndrome, recent cocaine use was identified as a contributing factor concluding the manner of death as accidental.

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said Friday that authorities are awaiting toxicology tests on a man who died after being taken into custody by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Ables’ office are investigating the incident that happened March 18.

Ables said an autopsy was performed Monday on the man, 31-year-old Exzabian M. Myers from Graniteville, and the cause of death won’t be released until toxicology results are available.

Myers indicated to deputies that he was under the influence of a substance at the time he was taken into custody, according to an incident report released by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say al all unfolded after they responded to the intersection of Marshall and Ergle streets in Graniteville for reports of a male attempting to enter into passing cars and possible robbery.

Deputies say they found Myers in the middle of the roadway with traffic at a standstill. They took him into custody for disorderly conduct.

The incident report states that on contact with a deputy, Myers said: “I’m high as f___. Take me to jail.”

A deputy detained Myers without incident and placed him in handcuffs, according to the report.

Myers began to actively resist by trying to run into traffic and thrusting his body at the officer as well as kicking, the report states.

Other deputies arrived and help place Myers in a patrol vehicle, the report states.

A deputy had to stun Myers with a Taser “in hopes of gaining compliance in order to get subject safely inside the vehicle,” the report states.

The officer began to transport Myers to jail, but Myers began banging his head against the cage in the vehicle, the report states.

The deputy immediately pulled over into the parking lot of Trophies Unlimited and asked for a supervisor, the report states, and Myers began kicking at the window.

A sergeant arrived and helped the deputy apply a leg restraint to Myers, who was found unresponsive.

The sergeant administered Narcan, a medication that can counteract the effects of opioids long enough to get medical attention for a patient.

The sergeant and deputy discovered Myers was not breathing and took him to Aiken Regional Medical Center, where medical staff took custody of the subject.

Ables says he was called to Aiken Regional at 4:19 p.m. on Saturday regarding Myers’ death. He says Myers was to be autopsied in Newberry on Monday afternoon to determine the cause of death.

Sheriff Mike Hunt contacted SLED to investigate the death around 7 p.m. Saturday.

