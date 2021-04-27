Advertisement

Bounceback: Freeman hits 3-run homer, Braves beat Cubs 8-7

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman follows through on a three-run home run in the fifth inning of...
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman follows through on a three-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, April 26, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(AP) - Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves woke up offensively after a grim doubleheader, overcoming a grand slam by Kris Bryant to beat the Chicago Cubs 8-7.

The Braves were coming off two shutout losses to Arizona the previous afternoon — managing just a single hit over 14 innings. Eager to make up for that embarrassing performance, the Braves pounded Zach Davies for four runs and five hits in the very first inning.

The Cubs tied it on Bryant’s sixth career grand slam. But Freeman broke a 5-all tie with a mammoth shot into the right-field seats.

