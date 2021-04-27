Advertisement

Biden to seek $80 billion for IRS to target tax evasion

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden reportedly plans to beef up IRS enforcement of higher earners in the U.S.

Sources said he will seek $80 billion to fund a crackdown on tax evasion. The proposal was first reported by The New York Times.

The White House believes enforcing tax violations will add $700 billion in revenue for the government that will help pay for the president’s American Families Plan.

The spending plan would invest hundreds of billions in education, child care, paid leave and more.

The president will release details on his plan Wednesday during his joint address to Congress.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Edward Kirk Jr.
Crews seek missing boaters, answers at Clarks Hill Lake
Columbia County Divers and Georgia DNR searched Clarks Hill Lake Sunday evening for two missing...
Divers search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake
Joseph Copeland
With 1 dead and 3 injured in shootings, violence shakes Aiken County
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says crews searched for two missing boaters near the...
The search continues for missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake
Gov. Brian Kemp signs a bill calling for Georgia to observe year-round daylight saving time.
Georgia joins other states calling for year-round daylight saving time

Latest News

Rental cars are scarce. Hawaii U-Haul executives say it's the busiest they've been in years.
Visitors to Hawaii are driving U-Hauls instead of rental cars
As summer approaches, prepare for an invasion of noisy cicadas
As summer approaches, prepare for an invasion of noisy cicadas
FILE - In this Sunday, April 25, 2021 photograph, the blue oval logo of the Ford Motor Company...
Ford to develop, produce its own electric vehicle batteries
Woman saves stranger’s life by donating her kidney
Ga. surgical tech saves stranger’s life by donating her kidney
Georgia surgical tech donates kidney to husband of coworker