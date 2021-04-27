2020 Census: Georgia, South Carolina won’t lose or gain congressional seats

WASHINGTON (WTOC) - The U.S. Census Bureau released apportionment results from the 2020 Census on Monday. Preliminary data shows neither Georgia nor South Carolina will gain or lose a seat in Congress. Georgia will continue to be represented by 14 members in the House of Representatives, and South Carolina will continue to be represented by seven.

The apportionment population, used to determine each state’s number of seats in the House of Representatives, is calculated by counting the number of residents living in the state and adding the number of overseas residents serving in the U.S. military or as federal civilian employees and their dependents living abroad.

While Georgia and South Carolina will not see a change in the number of representatives they send to Washington, neighboring southern states like North Carolina and Florida each gained one seat, while Texas gained two.

The U.S. Census Bureau also reported on Monday that the U.S. population increased 7.4 percent to 331,449,281 since the last Census was taken in 2010. This is the second slowest increase ever recorded, with an aging population, slowing immigration and the Great Recession all likely impacting the country’s population growth.

Additional Census data, including localized data and demographics, will be released later this year.

Percent Change in Resident Population for the 50 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico: 2010 to 2020. ((Source: U.S. Census Bureau))

