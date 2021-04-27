Advertisement

12-year-old runs for an extra mile for each of our fallen heroes

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - 12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge says there’s no better feeling than doing what he loves and for the people he loves.

He’s traveled 888 miles from Florida, to North Carolina, now finally to the CSRA. He’s running an extra mile for the nearly 85 fallen officers right here in the CSRA. It’s the mission of his non-profit, Running 4 Heroes.

“All I really did was pick up a flag and started running... I am very glad to be out here,” he said. “First responders are amazing people and I really wanted to help them out so I started doing something I love which is running to help people that I love.”

“A little child shall lead them right, so I mean what this young man is doing it’s so simple... He figured out a way as a 12-year-old to be able to bring the country together essentially,” Michael Ford said.

Ford is the co-founder of the Support One Golf Tournament, and he says their endeavors along with Cartledge’s mission all line up, so they wanted to find a way to say thank you.

“He thinks he is here to just do his run, and to just meet and greet, but we do have a little surprise for him,” Ford said.

Along with honoring him as a special guest for their 10th annual golf tournament, they surprised him with a $5,000 check for his dedication and support.

It gives Cartledge a chance to impact even more people and a memory that will last forever.

Cartledge has been running for first responders for more than two years now. He ran for our own Richmond County investigator Cecil Ridley when he died in November 2019.

He says he hopes to pass this initiative down to another kid when he turns 18 so the impact continues.

