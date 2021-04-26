Vogtle project has just reached 2 major milestones

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All modules for Georgia Power’s Vogtle 3 and 4 nuclear expansion project have been set, now that a massive water tank has been lifted into place.

The tank’s placement atop the Unit 4 containment vessel and shield building roof represents the last major crane lift at the project site.

Standing 35 feet tall and weighing more than 720,000 pounds, the large component will hold approximately 750,000 gallons of water ready to flow down to help cool the reactor in an emergency.

The water can also be directed into the used fuel pool, while the tank itself can be refilled from water stored elsewhere on site.

Since 2011, major modules have been delivered to the site by rail and truck, including a range of plant components such as floor and wall sections and supporting structures that surround the containment buildings and reactor vessels.

The final major module arrived at the construction site in late 2019, meaning all 1,485 major modules required to complete construction had been manufactured and safely delivered.

Georgia Power also announced today that hot functional testing has begun for Vogtle Unit 3. Hot functional testing marks the last series of major tests underway for the new nuclear unit ahead of initial fuel load. Hot functional testing is conducted to verify the successful operation of reactor components and systems together and confirm the reactor is ready for fuel load.

