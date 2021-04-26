Advertisement

Two people shot in drive-by shooting on Storm Branch Road

By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirms two people were shot in a drive-by shooting at 1630 Storm Branch Road near Blackstone Camp Road.

Investigators say both victims are alert and conscious with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, the suspects are unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

