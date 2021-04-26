Advertisement

Tornado levels homes, topples trees in Coffee County

A tornado left this damage in Coffee County.
A tornado left this damage in Coffee County.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Homes in one Georgia neighborhood were destroyed over the weekend after storms rolled through part of the state.

The storm left damage in one part of Coffee County in the southeast part of the state.

Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service suggest it was hit by an EF2 tornado Saturday night.

The winds were strong enough to push trees on top of homes.

One man says his mobile home was completely destroyed.

“Vortex stuff spinning around. Lighting … there was lightning outside. I knew I was in a tornado, so I rolled out sideways of the bed, crawled to my nearest bedroom and hit my knees and prayed,” said Mack Wooten.

Crews in Coffee County are still working to restore power to some homes there.

