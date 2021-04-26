Tickets go on sale for GreenJackets’ home games

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tickets for the GreenJackets’ home games in May went on sale today.

You can buy them online at greenjacketsbaseball.com or in person at the SRP Park box office.

A few folks were already out there this morning.

The park is opening at limited capacity for the first month.

Expect to see socially distanced pods and sections with regular capacity.

The GreenJackets, Low-A East Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, recently released their daily promotions:

Tuesdays, in partnership with News 12 NBC 26 & Sunny 102.7: First Responder Tuesdays presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors. Fire, Police, and EMS can receive discounted reserved seating tickets with valid ID at the SRP Park Box Office

Wednesdays, in partnership with News-Talk WGAC Augusta: “Warrior Wednesday” featuring special military-themed jerseys. Active military who present ID can purchase discount reserved seating tickets at the SRP Park Box Office. The specialty jerseys will be auctioned off on Sept. 8 to benefit Forces United.

Comfort Keepers Baseball Bingo returns to SRP Park on Wednesdays as fans can play along and win all game long.

All Wednesday home games will also be Silver Jackets nights, presented by AARP of Georgia, Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, and Comfort Keepers. Fans 60 years and older can join the Silver Jackets Program by visiting: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-silver-jackets

Thursdays in partnership with Kicks99, and 93.9 BOB FM: “Thirsty Thursdays” return for the 2021 season, presented by Garden City Social and Mr. Tattoo. The weekly promotion features $1 PBR and Natural Light and other discounted beers from 6-8 p.m.

Fridays, in partnership with HD 98.3: “Feature Friday,” highlights a featured beer at the Keg Stand from 6-8 p.m., a chef-inspired hamburger and hotdog, and special theme nights

“Braves BUZZfest,” pays homage to the new affiliation with the Atlanta Braves

Saturdays, in partnership with KICKS99: “State Farm Saturdays,” presented by Anthony and London Thuan

New for 2021, the White Claw Concert Series will feature pre-game concerts from 4:30-5:45 p.m. and postgame fireworks on select Saturday home games

Sundays, in partnership with Shout 94.7: “Sunday FUNday,” returns with kid-friendly themes each week

New for 2021 the Maurice’s Piggie Park Sunday Savings Meal Deal will offer fans 12 and under discounted Meal offerings to Sunday games

Jr. Jackets Kids Club is back, presented by Tum-E Yummies, Pediatric Partners, and the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta. It’s FREE to join and members 12 & younger will receive free admission to select Sunday home games – Register today: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/jr-jackets-activities

For more information, visit https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-daily-promotions.