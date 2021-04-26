The search for missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake continues

CLARKS HILL LAKE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s night two in the search for two missing boaters on Clarks Hill Lake. Crews have been searching by land and in the water for more than 24 hours.

Columbia County divers, DNR sonar teams, and deputies from several agencies are out on the lake searching the shore and water. It’s a difficult task because they say this water is anywhere from 30 to 100 feet deep.

What looks like a calm day on the lake is anything but for the family of two men who went missing while boating Sunday. Lakesha Johnson says her brother Edward Kirk Junior is one of the missing men.

“I’m holding to every bit of hope. I mean, every possibility that there could be, I’m holding onto that,” said Lakesha.

She says EJ is a well-liked guy full of life and a father of four.

“It’s really hard as far as just thinking about his babies,” said Lakesha.

For crews on the water, the search hasn’t been easy.

“We’re going to do our best to locate those two subjects,” said Corporal Bobby Timmerman from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

“Any lake or river or anything like that, any structure that you have to deal with, it’s got current, water depths, and right now with the water temperatures. Everything is a variable with how quick you’re going to be able to recover someone,” said Corporal Timmerman.

The family tells us somehow Kirk ended up in the water, and one of his friends went in to save him. Reports about how he got there vary.

“We really don’t know what happened. It could have been a number of things,” Corporal Timmerman said.

“There’s varying stories but ultimately, the end result is the same. My brother is missing,” said Lakesha.

Search teams got to Clarks Hill Lake around 7 a.m. and will stay until the sun goes down. DNR says their main priority right now is to find the missing men then investigate the circumstances that could have lead to this.

