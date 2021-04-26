Stone Mountain park proposes changes to address criticism

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — A mountain park near Atlanta with a giant carving of Confederate leaders is proposing changes to address criticism of its Old South legacy.

Under the proposals, Stone Mountain park would publicly acknowledge that it was once a gathering spot for the Ku Klux Klan, relocate Confederate flags on the grounds and remove the carving from its park logo.

Park CEO Bill Stephens presented the proposals to the park’s board on Monday. The board did not immediately vote on any of them.

The proposals come amid a national reckoning on race that brought down dozens of Confederate monuments in a span of weeks last year.

Earlier this month, the park denied a gathering permit from the Sons of Confederate Veterans, who were looking to host their annual Confederate Memorial Day service at Stone Mountain.

Stephens cited the pandemic and racial tensions as the reason for the permit denial.

Just last week, Gov. Brian Kemp announced he had appointed the park’s first Black board member, Rev. Abraham Mosley.

