Advertisement

Spring fair continues through weekend in Grovetown

Ferris wheel at the fair
Ferris wheel at the fair (KOTA)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta and Merchants Association of Columbia County present the 56th annual spring fair this month.

The fair fun is coming to Grovetown through Sunday at 5462 Columbia Road.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. through Friday, noon on Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

There is a $7 entry fee. Children under the age of 5 are free.

The event will benefit Ronald McDonald House Augusta. Local sponsors are Coca-Cola, News Channel 6, Beasley Media Group, Advanced Disposal, Augusta Ready Mix, Integrated Digital Strategies, and All-Star Tents and Events.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://springfairgrovetown.com.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Divers and Georgia DNR searched Clarks Hill Lake Sunday evening for two missing...
Divers search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake
Two teenagers were reportedly seated inside a vehicle when unknown subjects started shooting...
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating shooting death of Aiken teen
Two people injured in drive-by shooting on Storm Branch Road
evidence markers on the floor, high contrast image
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting outside North Augusta
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
6 killed, 10 hurt in fiery van crash on Georgia interstate

Latest News

SRP Park is one of the main drivers of growth in North Augusta. (Source: WRDW)
Tickets go on sale for GreenJackets’ home games
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a Louisiville transportation roundtable on April 26, 2021.
WATCH: Kemp pays visit to CSRA for transportation discussion
Sen. Lindsey Graham talks on April 4, 2021.
Those who are vaccinated ‘are pretty much good to go,’ Graham says
NBC29 File Photo
Gas prices seeing a slow decline in Georgia, South Carolina