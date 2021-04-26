Spring fair continues through weekend in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta and Merchants Association of Columbia County present the 56th annual spring fair this month.

The fair fun is coming to Grovetown through Sunday at 5462 Columbia Road.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. through Friday, noon on Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

There is a $7 entry fee. Children under the age of 5 are free.

The event will benefit Ronald McDonald House Augusta. Local sponsors are Coca-Cola, News Channel 6, Beasley Media Group, Advanced Disposal, Augusta Ready Mix, Integrated Digital Strategies, and All-Star Tents and Events.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://springfairgrovetown.com.

