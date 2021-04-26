Advertisement

South Carolina Senate to debate $10 billion budget this week

South Carolina State House
South Carolina State House(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina senators are getting ready to debate a state budget that ended up with a lot more money than expected.

The debate begins Tuesday on the roughly $10 billion spending plan that starts July 1. It includes a 2 percent raise for state employees and a $1,000 raise for all teachers.

In all, South Carolina lawmakers have nearly $1.7 billion extra to spend in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Both senators and House members expect to come back in special sessions after May to deal with additional spending and the federal COVID-19 relief money.

