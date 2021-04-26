Advertisement

Soldier to be tried in civilian court over S.C. clash that went viral

By Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fort Jackson Army drill instructor accused of assaulting a Black man on a viral video will be tried in civilian court.

Jonathan Pentland is charged with third-degree assault and battery after video surfaced of him shoving a Black man.

Fort Jackson Commander Brig. General Milford Beagle said in a statement he does not want to interfere in the case and he trusted the justice system to bring a fair resolution. Pentland has been suspended from his duties pending an investigation.

MORE | Protesters demand Tillman statue be removed from S.C. State House grounds

