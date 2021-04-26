Search continues for missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search resumes today at Clarks Hill Lake for two boaters who’ve been missing since Sunday afternoon.

The search continued until about 9 p.m. Sunday after the males went overboard from two different boats near the Cherokee Boat Ramp.

Lincoln County deputies believe on person fell out of a pontoon boat, and a person on a nearby pontoon boat jumped into the lake to help.

Neither emerged from the lake, where rough conditions were reported.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office believes both boaters are male. Their names have not been released.

Deputies say the Columbia County Dive Team, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene to aid in the search.

DNR crews will be back out there today to continue the search, possibly using sonar technology.

Christian Whitman was there when law enforcement arrived at the scene on Sunday.

“We get up there, and it was the game warden and two police cars and they were looking like down at the water and one of them was also pointing out,” Whitman said.

“It’s really sad, you know? I’m praying for them and I’m praying for their families.”

