Advertisement

S.C. combats teacher shortage as governor enforces 5-day learning

Starting today, schools in South Carolina must offer in-person learning five days a week.
Starting today, schools in South Carolina must offer in-person learning five days a week.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting today, schools in South Carolina must offer in-person learning five days a week. This comes after Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill last week that required it.

But there’s something else that the bill focuses on, which is filling the teaching gap.

South Carolina has been going through a teacher shortage since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the Center for Educator Retention and Recruitment, the Palmetto state lost about 170 teachers each month from November to February.

And now, state education leaders say there’s also an especially strong need for substitute teachers.

“On an average year, the district was able to fill 85 percent of daily teacher absences with a substitute teacher. This year, they’ve been trending closer to 45 percent,” Patrick Kelly, with the Palmetto State Teachers Association, explained. “What people often don’t understand is that substitute teachers are critically important to the operation of schools and critically important to the education of students.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Divers and Georgia DNR searched Clarks Hill Lake Sunday evening for two missing...
Divers search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake
Two teenagers were reportedly seated inside a vehicle when unknown subjects started shooting...
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating shooting death of Aiken teen
evidence markers on the floor, high contrast image
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting outside North Augusta
Two people injured in drive-by shooting on Storm Branch Road
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
6 killed, 10 hurt in fiery van crash on Georgia interstate

Latest News

Clarks Hill Lake
Search continues for missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake
Augusta University Health
Augusta University Health System loses $20M, plans cost cuts
South Carolina State House
South Carolina Senate to debate $10 billion budget this week
Top, from left: Tyrese Rouse, Montell Harling, Bristan Curry and Jaylon Herrin. Bottom, from...
Four suspects to appear in court for Martinez murder from 2020