Richmond County libraries to extend hours starting Saturday

Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hours will soon be expanded for Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System branches.

  • Beginning Saturday, the new hours will be:
  • Headquarters library: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Sundays
  • Appleby branch: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Diamond Lakes and Friedman branches: Monday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Maxwell branch: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Thursday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Wallace branch: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Friday noon to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other notes

  • The library will end the quarantining of materials on Saturday.
  • Computer times have been extended to one-hour sessions for computer use and browsing.
  • Patrons are able to browse all areas of our six library branches.
  • Branches will continue to have COVID-19 safety measures in place.
  • Programming will not take place in any library locations.
  • Staff will be equipped with masks and gloves, sneeze guards at the circulation counters, will have hand sanitizer and will maintain social distancing.
  • Patrons must wear a mask. 

