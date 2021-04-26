Richmond County libraries to extend hours starting Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hours will soon be expanded for Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System branches.

Wallace branch: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Friday noon to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Maxwell branch: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Thursday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Diamond Lakes and Friedman branches: Monday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appleby branch: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Headquarters library: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Sundays

Beginning Saturday, the new hours will be:

The library will end the quarantining of materials on Saturday.

Computer times have been extended to one-hour sessions for computer use and browsing.

Patrons are able to browse all areas of our six library branches.

Branches will continue to have COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Programming will not take place in any library locations.

Staff will be equipped with masks and gloves, sneeze guards at the circulation counters, will have hand sanitizer and will maintain social distancing.