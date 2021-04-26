Richmond County libraries to extend hours starting Saturday
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hours will soon be expanded for Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System branches.
- Beginning Saturday, the new hours will be:
- Headquarters library: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Sundays
- Appleby branch: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Diamond Lakes and Friedman branches: Monday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Maxwell branch: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Thursday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Wallace branch: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Friday noon to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Other notes
- The library will end the quarantining of materials on Saturday.
- Computer times have been extended to one-hour sessions for computer use and browsing.
- Patrons are able to browse all areas of our six library branches.
- Branches will continue to have COVID-19 safety measures in place.
- Programming will not take place in any library locations.
- Staff will be equipped with masks and gloves, sneeze guards at the circulation counters, will have hand sanitizer and will maintain social distancing.
- Patrons must wear a mask.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.