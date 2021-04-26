Advertisement

Phelps: NASCAR not considering requiring COVID vaccinations

Keith McGee becomes first Alaskan to race in a NASCAR race
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR isn’t considering mandating its competitors be vaccinated against COVID-19 and President Steve Phelps says making it a requirement is a “slippery slope.”

Phelps said before Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway that he does feel it is important for people to get vaccinated. Bubba Wallace recently partnered with Novant Health to address the hesitancy some have about getting vaccinated. He and Denny Hamlin are among the very few NASCAR drivers who have publicized receiving their shots.

