Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio bar owner said he will no longer play NBA games for customers at his establishment until LeBron James is “expelled” from the league.

The decision from JP Linneman, owner of the Cincinnati-area bar Linne’s Pub, came as a response to James’ comments regarding the fatal police-involved shooting of a Columbus teenaged girl.

If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don’t come to Linnie’s Pub. We will not air them until Lebron James has been expelled from the NBA.

Posted by JC Linnie on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

James previously shared a post on social media, which he has since deleted, on the day the verdict for Derek Chauvin was delivered showing an image of the Columbus police officer allegedly involved in the deadly shooting with the caption, “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY.”

The Akron native followed up with the deleted post by explaining why he was feeling emotional and angry.

With a sense of sarcasm, James responded to the bar owner’s refusal to play NBA games.

“I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp,” the Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted.

