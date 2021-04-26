Advertisement

Lou Williams’ hot shooting helps Hawks beat Bucks 111-104

Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela (15) shoots and scores against Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis...
Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela (15) shoots and scores against Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Lou Williams sank four 3-pointers in the final seven minutes, including a jumper that gave Atlanta its first lead of the second half, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 32 points and the Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-104.

Williams had 15 points while leading Atlanta’s late long-distance attack. The Hawks overwhelmed the Bucks with their barrage of eight 3-pointers in the final seven minutes. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points with 14 rebounds but the Bucks couldn’t complete another season sweep of an Eastern Conference rival.

Milwaukee settled for two wins in its three-game series against the Hawks one day after capping a sweep of Philadelphia.

