Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Kemp pays visit to CSRA for transportation discussion

By Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian P. Kemp traveled to Jefferson County to participate in a Georgia Department of Transportation’s roundtable.

The purpose of the event is to highlight two construction projects associated with Jefferson County U.S. 1 corridor.

Watch video of the visit above.

Asphalt application operations began April 19 on U.S. 1 (Louisville Bypass) from Compton Drive to Georgia Highway 17.

Paving requires single lane closures daily from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has taken a major step forward in Jefferson County, recently awarding the $16.97 million widening and reconstruction of U.S. 1 from north of Nimrod Road to Clarks Mill Road, totaling 2.85 miles.

This Governor’s Road Improvement Program corridor project is set to expand the route section from two to four, 11-foot lanes in each direction with a flush median and curb and gutter throughout.

A sidewalk will begin at Old State Route 17 and end at the northern terminus.

The completion date is in fall 2022.

Project funds include $5 million from the Transportation Investment Act, a 10-year, 1 percent sales tax passed by Central Savannah River Area voters in 2012 to fund regional and local improvements.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Divers and Georgia DNR searched Clarks Hill Lake Sunday evening for two missing...
Divers search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake
Two teenagers were reportedly seated inside a vehicle when unknown subjects started shooting...
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating shooting death of Aiken teen
Two people injured in drive-by shooting on Storm Branch Road
evidence markers on the floor, high contrast image
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting outside North Augusta
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
6 killed, 10 hurt in fiery van crash on Georgia interstate

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks on April 4, 2021.
Those who are vaccinated ‘are pretty much good to go,’ Graham says
NBC29 File Photo
Gas prices seeing a slow decline in Georgia, South Carolina
All modules for Georgia Power’s Vogtle 3 and 4 nuclear expansion project have been set, now...
Vogtle project has just reached 2 major milestones
Joseph Copeland
Seeking answers after violent weekend shakes Aiken County