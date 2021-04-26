WATCH LIVE: Kemp pays visit to CSRA for transportation discussion

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian P. Kemp traveled to Jefferson County to participate in a Georgia Department of Transportation’s roundtable.

The purpose of the event is to highlight two construction projects associated with Jefferson County U.S. 1 corridor.

Watch video of the visit above.

Asphalt application operations began April 19 on U.S. 1 (Louisville Bypass) from Compton Drive to Georgia Highway 17.

Paving requires single lane closures daily from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has taken a major step forward in Jefferson County, recently awarding the $16.97 million widening and reconstruction of U.S. 1 from north of Nimrod Road to Clarks Mill Road, totaling 2.85 miles.

This Governor’s Road Improvement Program corridor project is set to expand the route section from two to four, 11-foot lanes in each direction with a flush median and curb and gutter throughout.

A sidewalk will begin at Old State Route 17 and end at the northern terminus.

The completion date is in fall 2022.

Project funds include $5 million from the Transportation Investment Act, a 10-year, 1 percent sales tax passed by Central Savannah River Area voters in 2012 to fund regional and local improvements.

